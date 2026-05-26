State Police Investigate Fatal Assault Inside New York Prison

New York State Police confirmed a fatal assault happened inside an Upstate New York prison.

The incident happened earlier this month, but police just confirmed the details this week.

Fatal Assault Inside Upstate New York Prison

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New York State Police responded to Marcy Correctional Facility to investigate a fatal assault on May 16. The Marcy Correctional Facility is a men’s medium-security state prison in Marcy, New York.

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The night before, just before midnight, a correction officer found 45-year-old Terry Demonstoy unconscious in a bathroom with significant injuries.

Demonstoy was in prison after he was convicted of fourth-degree grand larceny. He was rushed to the ICU at Wynn Hospital in Utica, New York.

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He suffered extensive injuries, including broken ribs and brain bleeds, and was placed on life support. He was legally pronounced deceased on May 18.

An autopsy was scheduled through the Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office on May 21, 2026. Results have not been released.

Police Say He Was Assaulted

According to New York State Police, troopers believe that Demonstoy’s injuries "were sustained during an altercation with another incarcerated individual." More details about the investigation have been released.

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New York State Police are now helping the New York Attorney General's Office in the ongoing investigation.

"Pursuant to New York State Executive Law Section 70-b, the Attorney General’s Office has jurisdiction in matters involving the death of a person while in custody, or in cases where there is a question as to whether the death was caused by the act or omission of a police officer or peace officer," New York State Police told Hudson Valley Post in a press release.

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