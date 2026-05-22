Massive Hudson Valley Protests And Traffic Expected for President Trump

President Donald Trump is making a very rare appearance in the Hudson Valley. Traffic and protests are expected.

President Trump is heading to Rockland County, New York, on Friday.

President Trump Coming To Rockland County, New York

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President Trump is making a visit to Rockland Community College. Trump will be the first sitting president since Gerald Ford in 1976 to visit Rockland County.

Security will be tight in and near the Suffern campus. Trump is coming to help Congressman Mike Lawler get reelected in November.

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Lawler represents the 17th District, and some political experts say this seat could help determine which party ends up with the majority in the House of Representatives.

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The 17th District covers all of Putnam and Rockland counties, plus parts of Dutchess and Westchester counties.

Traffic Delays Expected In Hudson Valley

Hudson Valley residents are getting a heads-up about likely traffic delays due to President Trump's trip. The White House doesn't reveal exact motorcade routes, but experts believe many roads and highways will be impacted on Friday.

Heavy congestion and sudden, even unannounced closures are expected:

Interstate 287

Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge

Cross Westchester Expressway

Palisades Interstate Parkway

Route 59 near Suffern and Nanuet

Traffic congestion is expected to be worst between the hours of 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Drivers should consider alternate routes during those times.The

Town of Ramapo and local police will be restricting traffic and staging checkpoints on municipal streets immediately surrounding the RCC campus.

Protests Planned In Rockland County

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The Citizen Action of New York in Suffern tells Hudson Valley Post that a "peaceful protest" is planned on Friday, against Donald Trump and Mike Lawler’s attacks on working families across NY-17.

The protest is planned until 3 p.m. outside of Rockland Community College at 154 College Road in Suffern.

"As rents grow unaffordable, grocery and utility bills climb higher, and more families struggle just to get by, Republicans in Washington are pushing devastating cuts to healthcare, housing, food assistance, and public education while handing out more tax breaks to billionaires and large corporations," Citizen Action of New York states. "Join Citizen Action in Suffern to protest Trump and Lawler for gutting services and making NY-17 more unaffordable for everyone.

NAACP Mid-Hudson Westchester regional director and president of the Nyack NAACP, Nicole Hines, is also encouraging protestors to join outside the college.

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