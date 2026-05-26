Rabid Bats Warnings Issued After Residents Attacked In New York

Multiple New Yorkers were forced to undergo urgent medical treatments after coming into contact with rabid bats.

New Yorkers are being warned that rabid bats are flying around the state.

Rabid Bats In New York State

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Bats are actually the leading cause of rabies in humans. Because their teeth are small and very sharp, bats can leave a bite or scratch that may go unnoticed.

Health officials note that rabid bats can be found anywhere in New York State. From the heart of New York City to remote upstate rural areas.

Several Confirmed Rabid Bats In New York In 2026

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There are several verified reports of bats testing positive for rabies across New York State this spring.

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In Franklin County, New York, public health officials confirmed the county's first rabid bat of the year in the Town of Moira in May.

In April, a bat captured in the City of Rome tested positive for the virus. Two people were exposed and were required to undergo treatment.

If not treated quickly, rabies will kill humans.

Rabid Bats Impacting Other States

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Bat-related rabies activity is popping up in several states. There have been confirmed reports this spring in New York, New Jersey, Indiana, California, Missouri, Rhode Island, and Ohio.

Two Hudson Valley Deaths Due To Rabid Bats

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There are two human rabies deaths attributable to bat rabies in New York State. Both have ties to the Hudson Valley.

In 1993, an 11-year-old from Sullivan County died from a rabid bat bite. Two years later, a 13-year-old from Connecticut died after being attacked by a rabid bat in Westchester County, according to the New York State Department of Health.

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