Hudson Valley Just Made The Ultimate New York Breakfast Sandwich

Hudson Valley residents just created what's believed to be the largest bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich ever made!

Is this the most New York thing ever?

Massive Bacon Egg Cheese Made In Westchester County, New York

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New York’s unofficial record for the largest bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich was shattered on Sunday on the Yonkers Pier. It was made with 250 eggs, 10 pounds of bacon, measured over 20 inches wide, and weighed more than 30 pounds!

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This delicious creation was spearheaded by influencer A.J. Chiarella of The 914 Collective, who worked with local businesses to pull off the feat. It was created as a live art installation for Yonkers Arts Weekend,

The bagel was baked using 22 pounds of dough by Brooklyn Bagel & Coffee Company out of Mamaroneck, requiring a 12-hour cold-proofing process. The bagel was 20 inches wide and weighed in at 17 pounds after being made.

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The sandwich was loaded with 10 pounds of bacon and about 45 slices of American cheese, which were melted using a blowtorch.

The Yonkers Brewing Company helped in the creation, with Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano even helping.

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It's An Unofficial Record

It's believed that this is the biggest bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich ever created. Guinness World Records does not maintain an official, specific category for the "largest bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich."

Despite no official world record, A.J. said his inspiration was to beat a 20-pound sandwich made by Utopia Bagels in Queens.

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The colossal sandwich is officially considered New York's largest bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich and effectively serves as the largest known one in America and the world by default.

That's because the classic bacon, egg, and cheese on a bagel is a New York culinary staple.

After being displayed and weighed at the Yonkers waterfront, the 30-pound sandwich was cut up and eaten by a crowd of over 40 people.

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