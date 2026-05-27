Police Need Help After Shots Fired At Hudson Valley Supermarket

Police in the Hudson Valley are investigating a shooting at a local supermarket, involving a shocking party.

The shooting involved an off-duty NYPD officer.

Shooting At ShopRite In Lower Hudson Valley Under Investigation

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The Town of Haverstraw Police Department received a report of a fight in progress in the parking lot of ShopRite, located at 56 West Ramapo Road in Garnerville, on Sunday, around 7:45 p.m. Arriving officers found two men on the side of the building.

Both sustained minor, non-life-threatening injuries during the confrontation and were transported to local hospitals for evaluation. Both have since been treated and released, police say.

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NYPD Officer Fires From a Gun At ShopRite In Rockland County

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Police say that the off-duty NYPD officer ended up firing one shot from his legally owned gun. One round was fired, according to the police.

The bullet didn't hit either man or any bystanders, according to the Haverstraw Police Department. No other injuries have been reported.

Officials have not identified the people involved but say one of the two men is a member of the NYPD

What Led To The Dispute

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Police believe the altercation stemmed from the other man allegedly harassing the NYPD officer's daughter.

"It should be noted that the daughter and the other male involved are acquaintances only and are not, nor have they ever been, in any form of domestic relationship," the Haverstraw Police Department told Hudson Valley Post in a press release.

The Town of Haverstraw Police Department is actively investigating this incident in coordination with the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Town of Haverstraw Police Department Detective Bureau at (845) 354-1500.

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