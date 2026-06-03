Hudson Valley Cop Arrested After Fatal Upstate New York Crash

What was supposed to be a fun family weekend getaway ended in handcuffs and absolute heartbreak for a local officer's family.

A police officer from the Hudson Valley is accused of DWI in Upstate New York after a crash that resulted in the death of his brother.

Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Lake George

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A Westchester County police officer is finding himself on the other side of the law after being arrested for DWI.

According to Warren County deputies, 33-year-old Michael Kilduff of Pawling was riding a motorcycle near the Nordick Inn on Route 9 in Lake George, drunk.

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He was charged with DWI after he refused to provide a breath test at the scene, officials say. He's since been processed and released.

Kilduff is an officer with the Westchester County Police Department. In March 2026, he was assigned as the School Resource Officer at Pequenakonck Elementary School in North Salem.

Police Officer's Brother Killed In Motorcycle Crash

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Kilduff and his brother, 31-year-old Brian Kilduff, of Brewster, were reportedly with a group attending the Americade motorcycle rally.

Police say that Brian crashed his motorcycle around 1:50 a.m. on Route 9.

He suffered severe injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators have not said what caused the crash or who may be responsible.

During the investigation of the crash, police alleged that Brian's brother, Michael, was riding a separate motorcycle drunk.

Westchester County Police PBA Supports Officer

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The Westchester County Police PBA "stands united in our emphatic support" of Kilduff and his family.

"We are devastated by the tragic loss of Brian Kilduff and the profound grief this has caused the entire Kilduff family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they navigate this unimaginable pain," the PBA stand in statement. "The PBA will continue to provide Michael with our full support as this situation unfolds."

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