Fatal New York State Thruway Crash Sends Trooper to Jail

A routine drive home for Christmas turned into an absolute nightmare on the highway for a New York family. An 11-year-old was killed.

A now-former New York State Trooper is going to be spending the next few years in prison for that crash.

Fatal Crash In Ulster County On New York State Thruway

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On December 22, 2020, at 11:40 p.m., Tristin Goods was driving north on the New York State Thruway with his wife and two young daughters on the way to his home for Christmas. While in Ulster County, New York, State Trooper Christopher Baldner stopped their car for alleged speeding.

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The state Attorney General's office claims Baldner sprayed pepper spray into the interior of the car, and Goods sped away.

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During the pursuit, Baldner rammed his police vehicle into the rear of the Goods family’s car twice. Their car skidded into the center guard rail, flipped over, and came to rest upside down. The crash happened near mile marker 92, near Kingston, New York.

11-Year-Old From Brooklyn, New York, Killed

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The impact ejected 11-year-old Monica Goods of Brooklyn from the car, causing her death. Baldner lost his job following the incident.

Former New York State Trooper Sentenced

Late last year, an Ulster County jury found Baldner, 47, of Catskill, guilty of manslaughter. The jury found him not guilty of murder and reckless endangerment.

The Attorney General's office said he acted with indifference to human life.

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Baldner faced up to 15 years in prison. On Tuesday, he was sentenced to two-and-a-half to seven years behind bars. He was remanded into custody following sentencing.

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