5 Alleged Child Predators Arrested After Hudson Valley, NY Sting

Police released more information after five alleged child predators in the Hudson Valley were arrested.

All five are facing some charges.

Five Men From Orange Dutchess Counties Arrested After Multi-Day Child Exploitation Investigation

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All suspects range in age from 21 to 43. They are from Newburgh, New Windsor, Wappinger Falls, Hopewell Junction, and Hyde Park.

All five were arrested this week after New York State Police worked with the FBI and local police on a two-day investigation in the Town of Fishkill.

Police say that all five men tried to "arrange sexual encounters" with the people they believed to be underage. All were charged with attempted rape and more.

On Friday, the following arrests were made:

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Jaime M. Lucero Giron, 27, of New Windsor, New York, was arrested and charged with Attempted Rape in the 2nd Degree, a Class E Felony.

Gerber Chub Flores, 26, of Newburgh, New York, was arrested and charged with Attempted Rape in the 2nd Degree, a Class E Felony, and Patronizing a Person for Prostitution in the 2nd Degree, a Class E Felony.

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Three more men were arrested on Saturday.

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Edwin Rutilo Soriano, 22, of Hopewell Junction, New York, was arrested and charged with Attempted Rape in the 2nd Degree, a Class E Felony, and Patronizing a Person for Prostitution in the 2nd Degree, a Class E Felony.

Frank A. Martinez, 21, of Wappinger, New York, was arrested and charged with Attempted Rape in the 2nd Degree, a Class E Felony.

David W. Pawlikowski, 43, of Hyde Park, New York, was arrested and charged with Attempted Rape in the 2nd Degree, a Class E Felony, and Patronizing a Person for Prostitution in the 2nd Degree, a Class E Felony.

All were sent to Dutchess County Jail and are due to appear in court today.

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