Rare Crocodile Bites Man At Famous New York Zoo

One man is recovering after being bitten by a crocodile at a popular zoo.

It happened Sunday afternoon at the Bronx Zoo.

Crocodile Bites Man At Bronx Zoo

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An unnamed 38-year-old man was bitten by the crocodile around 2:30 p.m.

The man works at the Bronx Zoo and was reportedly cleaning the enclosure of the small tomistoma, an endangered crocodilian native to Malaysia and Indonesia.

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The reptiles are known for their exceptionally long, narrow snouts, which are primarily used to catch fish.

Bit After Falling In Enclosure

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The animal keeper was rushed to the hospital after a routine cleaning shift took a sudden and dangerous turn. Zoo officials say the animal keeper was cleaning the enclosure Sunday afternoon when he slipped and fell.

That's when the crocodile bit the worker in the arm.

Rushed To Hospital

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Officials note he was bitten on the left forearm. Emergency responders transported the unnamed worker to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition.

He was treated and subsequently released. Officials describe the wound as minor, adding the worker didn't need stitches.

Because of the tomistoma's specialized jaw structure, they generally pose far less of a threat to humans than broader-snouted species like Nile or saltwater crocodiles, experts say.

The Bronx Zoo has yet to release more details.

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