Hudson Valley, New York Dad Fatally Shot In Face, 2 Finally Arrested

A seven-year cold case may have finally been solved in the Hudson Valley.

Police in Kingston believed they solved a local murder dating back to 2019.

Hudson Valley Father Shot In Face In Kingston, New York

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Police previously reported that Daniel "DJ" Thomas was shot in the face near the intersection of Cedar Street and Prospect Street in Kingston on Oct. 24, 2019, around 8 p.m.

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Thomas was 27-years-old at the time. Thomas was survived by his two daughters, parents, and siblings.

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"DJ was a caring, compassionate, and loving soul. DJ was the life of the party; he knew just what to say and how to make everyone laugh," his obituary states.

Last October, six years after DJ's murder, police once again asked for witnesses to come forward.

Authorities believe several people saw the shooting, but their investigation is being hindered by a lack of witnesses coming forward, police say.

Two Men Charged With Murder In Ulster County, New York

This week, police believe they cracked the. Two men are now facing charges for DJ"s 2019 murder in the city of Kingston.

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Wilbur Reese, 55, of Monticello, and 37-year-old Dushan Wilson of Albany, were arrested for the murder of DJ Thomas, police say.

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Both were charged with second-degree murder. Reese and Wilson were remanded to Ulster County Jail.

However, authorities say the investigation remains "open and continuing."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the City of Kingston Police Department at (845) 331-8404 or email Detectives@kington-ny.gov.

New York State Police, the City of Albany Police and the Ulster County District Attorney's Office helped police in Kingston with the arrests.

If there has been a change to this information, such as charges being dropped or dismissed, please email me [robert.welber@townsquaremedia.com] to make the necessary change.

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