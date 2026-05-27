Blood Emergency Declared As Trauma Season Starts In New York

A blood emergency has been issued in New York. Officials are worried that if donors don't step up, it's going to get bad, very fast.

Blood Emergency Declared In New York And New Jersey

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On Tuesday, the New York Blood Center and New Jersey Blood Services said in a joint statement that they're down to less than a two-day supply of blood.

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They declared a "blood emergency" because supplies have hit a critically low level.

Type O, the universal type used in emergency care, is down to less than a one-day supply.

Officials say that all blood types are "urgently needed," with Types A-, B-, and O+/O- reaching dangerously low levels.

Blood Donations Down 15 Percent

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Officials say blood donations are down 15 percent, representing 4,500 fewer donations than "needed to meet hospital demand across the region."

Making matters worse, the shortage comes after Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial start of summer.

Donations typically decline in the summer due to travel, vacations, school breaks, and more.

"Spring donations have failed to rebound as expected following a difficult winter season. Without consistent blood donors, the blood supply remains in crisis," officials stated.

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This is a big concern because, on top of donations falling in the summer, hospitals get more car crash victims who need blood during the summer months.

“Memorial Day is the unofficial start to summer and ‘trauma season,’ and this has been one of the most challenging periods we’ve faced in years,” Vice President of Operations at NYBC & NJBS Jeannie Mascolino said.

The summer is known as "trauma season" because hospitals see a rise in serious injuries, including car crashes and other emergencies requiring large volumes of blood.

World Cup Tourism Increases Demand

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Blood bank officials also expect that the surge in tourism because of the World Cup matches in our region will increase demand.

You can donate if you're 17 or older, or at age 16 with a parent's written permission.

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