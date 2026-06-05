Hudson Valley Children Reportedly Injured Near Fast-Food Eatery

Yellow tape lined a local roadway until midnight on Thursday as detectives worked to piece together how a vehicle struck multiple children.

A major investigation is underway in the Town of Newburgh after three children were reportedly struck by a vehicle near Taco Bell.

Three Children Reportedly Injured Near Taco Bell In Newburgh, New York

Rockland Video Rockland Video loading...

It happened on Thursday, just before 7 p.m. on Starrow Drive in the Town of Newburgh. Starrow Drive is a residential street right off Route 300. Taco Bell sits at the corner of the street.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Mark Lieb of Rockland Video was on the scene. He told Hudson Valley Post that three children were reportedly struck by a vehicle.

Rockland Video Rockland Video loading...

One child was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition, likely to Westchester Medical Center. Two other child victims were rushed by ambulance to St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital.

Rockland Video Rockland Video loading...

The Town of Newburgh Police Department has yet to confirm details. Police officers and detectives were looking at a blue Jeep Wrangler Rubicon.

Lieb reports that detectives were seen taking photos and measurements around a blue Jeep Wrangler, with children's bicycles visible in the background.

Rockland Video Rockland Video loading...

Starrow Drive was closed until around midnight following the accident.

Rockland Video Rockland Video loading...

The Taco Bell restaurant remained open during the police investigation. Police roped off the area outside with yellow crime scene tape.

More information isn't known, as of this writing. We will update if and when more information is provided.

America's 10 Favorite Fast Food Restaurants, Half Not Found In New York