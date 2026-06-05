Many Beloved New York DJs Returning To WPDH This Weekend

On June 1, the home of classic rock in the Hudson Valley, 101.5 WPDH, officially turned 50 years old, cementing five decades of broadcasting on local airwaves.

WPDH Officially Turns 50: Legendary

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When WPDH first flipped the switch in June of 1976. Gerald Ford was President of the United States. The Omen dominated the box office that month, while at home, families watched Happy Days, Laverne & Shirley, and The Rockford Files.

Gas on June 1, 1976, was about 59 cents a gallon, and vinyl records were spinning.

Classic Rock Station Celebrating Landmark Anniversary with an "Intense" Alumni Weekend Lineup

Fast forward fifty years, and the station is ready to pull out all the stops for the ultimate birthday bash. WPDH is celebrating this monumental 50th anniversary weekend by hosting a highly anticipated alumni Weekend on Saturday, June 6th, and Sunday, June 7th.

A stacked, powerhouse lineup of legendary disc jockeys from the station's storied history is officially returning to the microphone to spin tracks and share memories.

WPDH Plans Ultimate Birthday Bash

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One of the returning DJs expressed how monumental this gathering truly is, stating:

"The lineup of those returning to do a weekend is intense. It's a who's who of people you have known for the past 4 decades at least."

Who's Returning to the WPDH Airways

WPDH Promotions & Live Events Manager Anthony Verano confirmed to the Hudson Valley Post the big names that are making their grand return to the airwaves.

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The alumni weekend is being highlighted by the return of Bob Wolf. Hudson Valley residents woke up with The Wolf for a decade with his beloved Wakin' Up With the Wolf morning show.

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Wolf will be joined on the air on Saturday morning from 9a-11a with Rockin Steve and JJ Jenson.

The familiar voices don't stop there. Listeners can also look forward to hearing Steve Colvin back on the air.

He isn't just a classic WPDH voice; he is also the brother of Mike Colvin, a name deeply familiar to Hudson Valley residents from his time on the WPDH morning show.

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Mike spent many years on the WPDH airways. He passed away in 2023 at the age of 53.

Additionally, the weekend will feature incredibly special appearances from Nona and Thomas, the wife and son of the late, great WPDH icon Marc Cooper.

Coop anchored several highly-rated eras of the WPDH morning show. He spent about 15 years on and off at WPDH.

He passed away in 2013, at the age of 49.

Complete List Of WPDH Alumni Weekend

The complete, official broadcast schedule for this historic alumni weekend is below

Saturday

9:00 AM - Bob Wolf (with Rockin' Steve)

10:00 AM - Bob Wolf (with JJ Jenson)

11:00 AM - Greg O'Brien

12:00 PM - Stan Beinstein & Jode Millman

1:00 PM - Bill Dunn (with Jeff Gillis - Remote)

2:00 PM - Lane Bajardi

3:00 PM - Freddie Coleman

4:00 PM - Gary Cee

5:00 PM - Scotty Perry

6:00 PM - Smitty

Sunday

11:00 AM - Liz Foxx

12:00 PM - Jack George

1:00 PM - Steve Colvin

2:00 PM - Karl Kilb

3:00 PM - Ron Nenni

4:00 PM - Nona & Thomas "Coop"

5:00 PM - Paul DiMarco

WPDH also announced its beloved Roof-A-Thon will return during the final weekend of June.