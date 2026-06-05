New Yorkers Exposed To Hantavirus Return Home Early

New Yorkers in quarantine following their exposure to Hantavirus are returning home weeks earlier than expected.

All were on the MV Hondius cruise ship stricken with the deadly Hantavirus outbreak.

Three New Yorkers on a cruise ship, Including Two From The Hudson Valley

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Last month, Hudson Valley Post learned that three New Yorkers were placed in quarantine in Nebraska after getting off the cruise ship.

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One is from New York City, while the other two are residents of Orange County and Westchester County.

It was expected that all three would stay in Nebraska for 42 days because symptoms can take up to 42 days to start after contact.

Health officials have noted the virus involved is the Andes strain, which does spread with limited person-to-person transmission in close contact.

This week, the New York State Health Commissioner, Dr. James McDonald, confirmed that two of the three have returned to New York State after spending 21 days in quarantine in Nebraska.

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"They will remain in quarantine with around-the-clock surveillance in private residences located outside of New York City until June 22," McDonald stated in an update. "Both passengers have agreed and are required to remain at their residences, have no contact with other people, and participate in daily monitoring activities conducted by local health officials."

Plans are in place to safely transport them to medical facilities if they develop symptoms or need other medical care, officials say.

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The other New Yorker decided to stay in Nebraska to complete their 42-day monitoring period.

Due to privacy laws, health officials didn't reveal which New Yorkers returned home and which stayed in Nebraska.

"It is important to emphasize that there is no immediate risk to the public," McDonald added.

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