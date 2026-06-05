Overnight Hike Ends With Emergency Search In Upstate New York

An overnight camping trip in Ulster County took a terrifying turn when a 50-year-old hiker suddenly vanished into the woods as the sun went down.

A group overnight hike in Ulster County nearly turned into a disaster when one hiker in the group went missing.

DEC Conducts Wilderness Search In Town of Hardenburgh, Ulster County, New York

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The 50-year-old disappeared from his group last Saturday night in the Town of Hardenburgh, New York.

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DEC Forest Rangers Horn and Sweeney responded to a call for the missing hiker on May 30 around 8:11 p.m in the Balsam Lake Wild Forest.

A group of hikers was planning to camp overnight in the area. As the sun began to set, the 50-year-old somehow split up from their hiking partner.

The DEC believes the 50-year-old may have "hiked up Balsam Lake Mountain by mistake."

Missing Hiker Found

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Rangers found the missing hiker in good health at the Alder Lake lean-to, just before 9 p.m.

According to the DEC, the hiker still planned to camp overnight with the hiking partner. All resources were clear at 9:24 p.m.

Following this rescue, the DEC offered tips for safely hiking in the area.

Be sure to properly prepare and plan before entering the backcountry. Visit DEC’s “Hike Smart NY,” “Adirondack Backcountry,” and “Catskill Backcountry Information” webpages for more information.

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