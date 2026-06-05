Upstate New York Veteran Found Dead In Woods By Family

His family says he died "doing what he enjoyed most."

A military veteran was found dead in the woods by his family and DEC forest rangers.

DEC Recovers Dead Body In Town of Watson, Lewis County

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DEC forest rangers responded to a report of a deceased person off Adsit Road in the Croghan Tract Conservation Easement on Friday, May 29, around 11:15 a.m.

Dennis R. Lee, 74, of Lowville, was last seen the previous evening heading to his camp near the easement.

His family became concerned when he did not return after heading out to his camp the previous evening. His family proactively drove to the location themselves and tracked his path by following ATV tracks, which led them directly to where he had passed away.

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Rangers Evans and Lee also followed those ATV tracks leading to the easement and found Lee deceased. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation offers condolences to the family.

A cause of death hasn't been released. His family says he died doing what he loved, "preparing for the upcoming hunting season."

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Lee was a well-known local businessman for more than 50 years in his hometown. He was the longtime owner of Lee's Auto and a military veteran who served in the United States Air Force as an Air Traffic Controller, with assignments in Vietnam and Germany, according to his obituary.

Rangers worked with the Croghan Fire Department, Lewis County Search and Rescue, New York State Police, and DEC’s Bureau of Environmental Crimes Investigation to transport the subject on a Ranger UTV to the Lewis County Medical Examiner.

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