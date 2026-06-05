New York On Alert After Flesh-Eating Parasite Returns To U.S.

Empire State residents have to worry about Hantavirus, Ebola, flesh-eating bacteria in New York waters, and now a flesh-eating screwworm.

A flesh-eating screwworm has been confirmed in the U.S. for the first time in 60 years.

Flesh-Eating Screwworm Found In United States

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The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) confirmed a New World screwworm case in a 3-week-old calf in South Texas. It's the first detection of the flesh-eating parasite in decades.

The screwworm is the larval stage (maggot) of a parasitic fly that lays eggs in open wounds or body openings. Once hatched, the maggot burrows into living flesh, causing painful, foul-smelling wounds and potentially death if untreated.

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The screwworm can infect humans. Symptoms in humans can include seeing or feeling maggots in the skin, bleeding open sores, and foul odors from the infection site.

The parasite burrows were eradicated in the U.S. about 60 years ago. It's unclear how it came back.

Aggressive Quarantine Zone

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State and federal officials say they are working to contain and remove the infestation and are enforcing quarantines in Zavala County, where the parasite was found.

A 12-mile quarantine zone has been established in the area. The aggressive response plan from the USDA includes releasing sterile flies to disrupt the population and increasing border trapping.

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