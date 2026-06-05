PD: Local School Social Worker Gave Child Drugs, Kissed Minor

A Hudson Valley school social worker is accused of a disturbing crime involving a child.

Following an investigation into the disturbing allegations, the Town of Crawford Police Department just arrested a Wallkill, New York woman.

Accused Of Giving Minor Weed, Kissing Child

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According to a misdemeanor complaint, between December 1, 2025, and March 31, 2026, the 44-year-old "engaged in conduct likely to be injurious to the physical, mental, or moral welfare of a child under the age of 17."

She's been charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor.

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Police allege that the social worker kissed the child on multiple occasions during that period.

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She's also accused of giving the victim marijuana vape pens, smoking weed with the victim approximately 10 to 20 times, and supplying the child with marijuana blunt wraps.

The Town of Crawford Police Department thanked the Pine Bush Central School District for helping with the investigation.

The FBI Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force and the Orange County District Attorney's Office also helped police with their investigation.

The defendant was released on her own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Crawford Justice Court on June 18, 2026.

The court also issued an Order of Protection.

The school district confirmed that the social worker resigned from her position in April.

"We are also in the process of developing an anti-fraternization policy and reviewing communications protocols to ensure that clear parameters are in place to guide both our employees and our students regarding appropriate student-staff relations," Pine Bush Superintendent of Schools Joseph Lenz said.

If there has been a change to this information, such as charges being dropped or dismissed, please email me [robert.welber@townsquaremedia.com] to make the necessary change.

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