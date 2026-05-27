Top officials are speaking out after President Donald Trump's surprise appearance in the Hudson Valley.

Trump was in Rockland County on Friday for an event supporting the reelection campaign of Republican Representative Mike Lawler.

Rockland County PBA Praises Law Enforcement's Handling Of Trump's Historic Visit

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The Rockland County PBA released a statement this week commending the coordinated effort that brought together agencies from across the region to ensure the visit went off safely and without incident.

"This event brought together law enforcement agencies from across Rockland County and the region," the PBA told Hudson Valley Post. "The level of professionalism, coordination, and dedication demonstrated the very best of policing in Rockland County."

The lead agencies on the operation included the United States Secret Service, the Rockland County Sheriff's Office, the Ramapo Police Department, and the New York State Police. Sheriff Falco's office worked in close coordination with the Police Chiefs Association of Rockland County and all participating agencies throughout the planning and execution of the event.

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From traffic control and crowd management to security operations and full emergency response preparedness, the operation required months of planning and seamless cooperation across multiple levels of government.

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The PBA also recognized the contributions of the Ramapo PBA and Haverstraw PBA, whose members put in countless hours to make it work.

Secret Service Impressed

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One of the more notable details from the statement is about how impressed the Secret Service was.

The PBA said the close working relationship between Rockland County's law enforcement agencies was specifically conveyed back to them by the Secret Service as a standout example of how these operations should run.

"Their coordination with local, county, state, and federal agencies was exceptional and played a critical role in ensuring the operation's success," the PBA said of the Secret Service's involvement.

First Presidential Stop Since 1976 In Rockland County

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President Trump's visit to Rockland County on Friday marked the first time a sitting president has come to the county since 1976.

The PBA's statement closed with a reminder that this kind of performance isn't reserved for historic occasions.

"This visit was not only historic for Rockland County, but also a powerful reminder of the strength and unity that exists within our law enforcement community," the statement read. "Our members once again rose to the occasion with pride, professionalism, and integrity."

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