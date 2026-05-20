Hudson Valley Downtowns Getting Massive New York State Makeover

New York State is going to transform and revitalize 25 downtown locations across the Hudson Valley.

More than two dozen projects across the Hudson Valley are getting more than $18 million in state funding.

Gov. Hochul Announces 25 Transformational Projects in The Hudson Valley

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced 25 transformational projects have been awarded for the Hudson Valley as part of two economic development programs: the Downtown Revitalization.

In total, Poughkeepsie is walking away with a $10 million for 10 projects. While Nyack and Dobbs Ferry are both locking down $4.5 million to completely reshape their downtown corridors.

“I am thrilled to announce that the Mid-Hudson Valley will break ground on over two dozen new projects with this funding,” Governor Hochul said. “With these investments, Mid-Hudson Valley residents can expect upgraded civic, commercial and cultural spaces for families to take advantage of and more housing to drive down costs in their neighborhoods.”

The Queen City Gets a Face-Lift:

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Here is the full breakdown of what got approved:

A Brand-New Downtown Grocery Store ($1,000,000): A new mixed-use building is coming to 306 and 316 Main Street. It will feature brand-new apartments and a retail space specifically targeted for a grocery store.

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The Market Street Two-Way Transformation ($1,230,000): Market Street is officially being converted into a two-way street. It will feature one lane in each direction, upgraded pedestrian spots, and a protected two-way bike track.

New Mixed-Income Housing on Main ($1,451,000): A massive new building with apartments and ground-floor commercial space is headed to 488 Main Street.

The Catherine Street Community Center Comeback ($603,000): The long-vacant community center at 69 Catherine Street is being completely restored and reactivated for the local non-profit youth organization Community Matters 2.

Pelton Manor Transformation ($1,250,000): A new multi-family rental community is being built at the site, which will also completely restore the historic Pelton House.

High Street Adaptive Reuse ($1,000,000): The vacant former Dutchess County office building at 27 High Street is being transformed into a brand-new, mixed-income residential development.

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Cannon Street Gets Bigger ($1,500,000): A six-story mixed-use development is coming to 47 and 51 Cannon Street. It will include new residential units, commercial space, and a highly anticipated underground parking garage.

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Old Cigar Factory Workforce Housing ($1,000,000): The eyesore of a vacant cigar factory at 15 North Cherry Street is being saved and turned into workforce housing.

City-Wide Public Arts Program ($350,000): Massive new murals, sculptures, and art media are coming to underutilized spaces all over the downtown area.

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Poughkeepsie Train Station Cafe & Cocktail Bar ($316,000): Commuters rejoice. The underutilized concession bar at the historic train station is being turned into the "Grand Concourse"—a brand-new cafe and cocktail bar.

Dobbs Ferry Scores $4.5 Million for 6 Big Projects

Further south along the river, Dobbs Ferry is getting a major upgrade to its historic, walkable waterfront downtown.

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Pickwick Theater Expansion ($739,000): Phase II of the historic theater's renovation is officially happening. Expect more seating, advanced lighting, a new digital screen, and rooftop solar panels.

143 Main Street Restoration ($508,000): This historic building will be completely preserved, adding retail to the ground floor and apartments above using eco-friendly construction.

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Lower Memorial Park Redesign ($1,041,000): Underutilized areas of the park are getting a total face-lift. The state is adding pickleball courts, new bathroom facilities, ADA-accessible paths, covered bike parking, and beautiful new landscaping.

Palisade Street Performing Arts Center ($1,000,000): A vacant space at 145 Palisade Street will be turned into a black box theatre to house a local dance company permanently.

New Downtown Wayfinding Signage ($350,000): A unified signage system to help locals and tourists navigate the commercial corridors.

Main and Cedar Street Sidewalk Upgrades ($862,000): Extending the upper Main Street look south, adding new street trees, benches, upgraded sidewalks, and fresh roadway paving.

Nyack Waterfront and Culture Gets a Massive Boost

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These nine newly approved projects are about to take Nyack to the next level.

Angel Nyack Sanctuary Overhaul ($951,000): The former sanctuary space is getting an upgraded HVAC system, flooring, and electrical work to transform it into a premier space for arts, weddings, and events.

Brand-New Waterfront Restaurant ($1,250,000): A new one-story casual restaurant with an outdoor dining deck, open public space, and direct connections to the marina is officially coming to the waterfront.

Small Business Project Fund ($540,000): A pot of money dedicated to helping local business owners upgrade building facades, spruce up interiors, and install public art.

Nyack Branding and Tourism Push ($450,000): A major marketing initiative and new wayfinding signage to get more boots on the ground in downtown Nyack.

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Nyack Center Auditorium Modernization ($138,000): Upgrading the stage, sound, and lighting to create a professional-grade venue.

Edward Hopper House Museum Restoration ($305,000): Fixing up the exterior, upgrading the garden theater, and renovating the art lab.

Elmwood Community Playhouse Tech Upgrades ($305,000): A fresh exterior facade renovation and state-of-the-art technical upgrades for sound and lighting.

Broadway and Main Street Pedestrian Upgrades ($480,000): Adding beautiful antique light poles along North and South Broadway and widening sidewalks on Main Street.

Rockland County Pride Center Mural ($81,000): A massive local community mural celebrating Nyack’s history will be painted on three sides of the building.

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