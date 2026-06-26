Hudson Valley Man Guilty Of Horrific Crimes Against 12-Year-Old

A Hudson Valley man repeatedly sexually abused a child.

The Westchester County District Attorney, Susan Cacace, just confirmed the guilty verdict.

Westchester County, New York Man Found Guilty

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Segundo Pucha-Carchi, 56, of Port Chester, New York, was convicted of "numerous charges for repeatedly sexually abusing a 12-year-old child and committing related offenses in connection with his attempt to cover up these crimes."

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This week, a Westchester County grand jury convicted him on one count of Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child in the First Degree, a class B violent felony, one count of Bribing a Witness, a class D felony, two counts of Tampering with a Witness in the Fourth Degree, a class A misdemeanor, and six counts of Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree, a class A misdemeanor.

“The horrific abuses experienced by this young child can never be erased by a jury's verdict, no matter how resounding. I am so proud of the victim for summoning the strength needed to testify against Mr. Pucha-Carchi, a strength that no 12-year-old child should ever have to forge, "DA Cacace said.

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Between December 2023 and October 2024, Pucha-Carchit repeatedly sexually abused a 12-year-old child by subjecting them to "sexual conduct, including vaginal sexual contact," officials say.

"We will continue to assist the victim and ensure they are provided with every resource needed to support their healing journey," Cacace added.

Following his arrest, he tried to influence the testimony of the child, including through bribery, witness tampering and other means.

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"I am only relieved that the defendant will now be made to answer for his unforgivable conduct, and that the jury saw through his attempts to smear the victim during trial. We will pursue a substantial prison penalty for Mr. Pucha-Carchi during the sentencing phase of this prosecution," Cacace added.

He faces up to 32 years in state prison when he is sentenced on Aug. 11.

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