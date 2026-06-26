Hudson Valley, New York Man Accused Of Raping 14-Year-Old Child

A child abuse investigation in the Hudson Valley uncovered shocking allegations that led police to arrest a local man.

Police from Orange County, New York, announced the arrest of a local man who's accused of sexually abusing a child.

Orange County, New York Man Arrested by the Town Of Montgomery Police Department

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The Town of Montgomery Police Department announced the arrest of 20-year-old Ryan Geoffrey Hablow of Wallkill, New York, this week.

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The Town of Montgomery Police Department worked with the Orange County Child Abuse Unit to investigate a complaint that an adult man "engaged in a sexual act with a 14-year-old victim."

Charged With Rape In The Second-Degree

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Police didn't release many details but said that "the investigation led to the arrest of Hablow."

He was charged with rape in the second-degree, a Class D felony. Hablow was remanded to Orange County Jail on $2,000.00 cash bail.

"A criminal charge is merely an allegation that a defendant has committed a violation of the criminal law, and it is not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent and entitled to a fair trial, during which it will be the State of New York's burden to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt," the Town of Montgomery Police Department told Hudson Valley Post in a press release.

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