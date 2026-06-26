Woman Arrested At “Ground Zero” Of Hudson Valley Overdose Crisis

The Dutchess County DA's office announced the arrest of a woman following a large increase in overdose incidents in the area.

Woman Arrested By Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office Drug Task Force

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Amanda Crain, 30, was arrested following an investigation into the distribution of fentanyl and cocaine within Dutchess County.

"The investigation began after Drug Task Force Agents were alerted to a significant increase in overdose incidents within the City of Poughkeepsie involving vulnerable individuals from communities throughout Dutchess County," officials told Hudson Valley Post in a press release.

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This month, 17 suspected overdoses occurred within 72 hours, resulting in two fatalities.

"The recent overdose surge that claimed lives and left others fighting for survival was not an accident; it was the foreseeable consequence of individuals choosing to profit from the sale of dangerous narcotics," District Attorney Anthony P. Parisi said.

Cocaine & Crack Cocaine Laced With Fentanyl

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Officials say that cocaine and crack cocaine were sold in Dutchess County, which were "being mixed with fentanyl, contributing to the sudden rise in overdoses."

Drug Task Force Agents soon identified areas within the City of Poughkeepsie where the laced drugs were allegedly being distributed and began watching the area.

Crain was accused of selling the laced drugs in the area by police, with the help of the City of Poughkeepsie Neighborhood Recovery Unit, and anonymous community members.

Undercover agents purchased fentanyl from Crain, police say. She was arrested on Rose Street last week.

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Police allege she had several vials of fentanyl packaged for sale and ready for distribution. Crain was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 3rd degree, a Class B Felony.

"This arrest demonstrates that when our communities are threatened, law enforcement will respond swiftly and aggressively. Those who distribute fentanyl, cocaine, and other deadly substances should understand that every available investigative resource is being deployed to identify them, apprehend them, and bring them before the courts. We will not stand by while drug dealers poison our neighborhoods and devastate families throughout Dutchess County," Parisi said.

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