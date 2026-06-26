Iconic Upstate New York Tradition Is Making A Surprise Return

A beloved attraction that disappeared from an Upstate New York amusement park decades ago is suddenly making a long-awaited return, in honor of America's milestone birthday.

For the first time in years, the Great Escape is announcing the return of its high dive show.

Great Escape Brings Back High Dive

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One of the most memorable attractions in Great Escape history is making a comeback for a limited time, giving longtime fans a nostalgic reason to visit.

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It's billed as The All-American 250 High Dive Show. The classic stunt and comedy performance runs from Monday, June 29th, through Sunday, July 5th, at the Queensbury amusement park.

The live high dive show was first introduced at the park in 1975 and entertained guests for more than three decades before being discontinued in the mid-2000s.

Live Shows Multiple Times A Day

The park will host multiple shows each day:

Monday – Friday: 12 p.m., 2 p.m., and 4 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday: 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m., and 5.30 p.m.

The shows are included as part of daily admission. Single-day tickets cost $42.99.

From July 3 through July 5, Great Escape will also feature live acoustic music, a Country Cabaret, a Jazz Quartet, roaming entertainment, festive merchandise, and special food and beverage options.

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