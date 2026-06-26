First Upstate New York Shake Shack Nears Grand Opening

The first real Shake Shake in Upstate New York is very close to feeding New Yorkers its delicious burgers.

A restaurant many New Yorkers have been waiting years for just took a major step toward finally opening its doors.

Shake Shack Looking For Workers For First Capital Region location.

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Shake Shack is now hiring workers for its second restaurant in the Capital Region.

The chain has a pop-up site at Saratoga Race Course during the summer. It's first full restaurant in the Capital Region is moving to the former TGI Friday's spot in Albany's Stuyvesant Plaza.

Once open, it will be the first full-service location in the entire Capital Region. The only other close Shake Shacks in the region are on the New York State Thruway and at Saratoga Race Course.

The restaurant is expected to open this summer, but no official date is set yet. The official website still lists the location as "Coming Soon."

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The company is now looking to hire a number of roles that need to be filled, and benefits include a starting pay of $17 per hour, plus tips, as well as meal and travel discounts.

Recently, Shake Shack opened up in Poughkeepsie. It opened up on March 24 on Winslow Gate Road in Poughkeepsie's Hudson Heritage Plaza.

The Hudson Valley location joined the Shake Shacks on the New York State Thruway in Sloatsburg and one at Woodbury Commons.

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