New York Warns Fans About Dangerous World Cup Scams

The World Cup tournament is well underway, and New Yorkers are being warned about ongoing scams.

The New York State Division of Consumer Protection issued a warning to all New Yorkers to be wary of ongoing scams related to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

World Cup Scams Impacting New Yorkers

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Officials say scammers are capitalizing on these events to steal your hard-earned cash and personal information. Criminals are looking to steal information such as a person's address and bank account details.

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Officials are receiving reports about fake tickets, counterfeit ticket sales, phishing attempts, fake giveaways, fake merchandise stores, fake streaming websites, and travel scams.

"It is a time to be aware that scammers are looking to get ahead of the game and get easy money from unsuspecting fans, willing to pay higher prices,” Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley stated.

How To Avoid Getting Scammed

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The State Division of Consumer Protection offered several tips to avoid getting scammed.

Pay attention to phishing attempts

Buy event tickets from official sources

Watch out for fake tickets

Only buy resold tickets through official platforms

Verify the seller

Beware of low prices and added fees

Consider paying with a credit card

"Millions of soccer buffs are ready to create memories that last a lifetime, and the Division of Consumer Protection reminds New Yorkers and visitors alike to follow these tips to enjoy this great world-wide event away from bad actors attempting to steal your money or personal information," Mosley added.

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