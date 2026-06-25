Historic New York White Castle Closes After 87-Year Run

A beloved fast-food eatery in New York that opened during the historic New York World's Fair has closed its doors.

The White Castle on 57th Avenue in New York City has been cooking up its tiny burgers for nearly nine decades.

White Castle Closing Historic Location In Queens

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The White Castle location at 89-03 57th Avenue in Elmhurst, Queens, officially shut off the grills for good on Wednesday, ending an 87-year run.

Employees will be offered jobs at other nearby locations, officials say.

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The fast-food joint opened up in 1939, coinciding with the historic New York World's Fair. The building was rebuilt in 1963 and in the 2000s. It was also heavily renovated in 2026

Reason For Closure

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White Castle officials said the family-owned company is selling the property because it's real-estate value has taken a massive jump over recent years.

The company says the property value has increased significantly, and it got an offer that was too good to turn down.

The exact final sale price has not been publicly disclosed by White Castle or the buyer

What's Happening To The Location

According to reports, the building is going to be torn down and replaced by an apartment complex.

While the Queens location was one of the oldest, it's not the absolute oldest.

That title belongs to the White Castle on Fordham Road in the Bronx. It's been operating for 95 years.

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