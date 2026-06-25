New York Families May Soon Find Extra Summer Money On The Way

A growing number of New York families are discovering they may qualify for extra money this summer, and many don't need to do anything to get it.

If you have school-age kids, there may be money headed your way this summer.

Who Qualifies For Summer Money

Photo by Warren Umoh on Unsplash a pool with a pool float, inflatable toys, and the word summer

New York's Summer EBT program is mailing out eligibility letters now, and benefits are already being issued. Most families won't need to do anything.

Qualifying families will receive a one-time payment of $120 per qualifying child to help buy food while school is out.

Your child automatically qualifies if they're between the ages of 6 and 16 and receive SNAP, Temporary Assistance, or certain Medicaid benefits, or if they've been directly certified for free or reduced-price school meals through their school.

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If your child doesn't fall into one of those categories, you may still be eligible by applying, as long as your child attends a school that participates in the National School Lunch Program and your household income falls within the limits for free or reduced-price meals.

Photo by CDC on Unsplash boy in gray crew neck t-shirt eating

For a family of four, that means a gross annual income at or below $59,478. Below are the income guidelines:

If you're automatically enrolled, you don't need to apply for anything. A letter will be mailed to your household letting you know benefits are coming, and the money will be loaded directly onto an EBT card.

Benefits started going out on June 16, 2026, and will continue through the end of the year. If you don't receive a letter by August 1, 2026, call the Summer EBT Helpline at 1-833-452-0096.

For families who need to apply, the deadline is September 8, 2026. Anything submitted after that date will be reviewed for next year's program instead.

Summer EBT benefits work just like SNAP benefits; they can be used at grocery stores, farmers' markets, and any other SNAP-authorized retailer, including many that offer online ordering for pickup or delivery.

Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash two children sitting beside dining table

One important thing to keep in mind is that the benefits expire 122 days after they're issued, so don't let them sit unused for too long

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