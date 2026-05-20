Hudson Valley Grandma Dies After Falling Into Manhole In New York
A grandmother from the Hudson Valley tragically lost her life after falling into an uncovered manhole.
It happened on Monday around 11:30 p.m. in Midtown Manhattan.
Westchester County Grandmother Killed In New York City
The victim has been identified as 56-year-old Donike Gocaj of Briarcliff Manor, New York. She was killed Monday night when she fell into a manhole at 52nd Street and Fifth Avenue.
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Reports say that she parked her Mercedes-Benz SUV, stepped out of the vehicle, and fell directly into an open manhole. She fell about 10 feet.
A witness said she took "one step forward and just disappeared."
Emergency crews were able to get her out of the steam-filled hole. She was rushed to New York Presbyterian, where she was pronounced dead.
Con Edison Responds To Manhole Death
The Westchester County resident was the mother of two with a pair of grandchildren. Her family wants to know why the manhole was uncovered.
ConEd says surveillance footage shows that the manhole cover was likely dislodged by a truck, about 12 minutes before Gocaj stepped out of her SUV. The company expressed deep sadness over the incident, adding that safety is the utility's top priority.
The Medical Examiner is working to determine the cause of death.
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