FBI Loophole Allows Tracking Of All New York Drivers

Are you being tracked by the FBI?

A shocking new report reveals the FBI is trying to bypass warrants to track millions of everyday drivers nationwide, including right here in New York.

FBI Loophole Could Allow Tracking Of New York Drivers

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

A quiet move by federal law enforcement could soon allow the government to track the movements of drivers across New York State without ever needing a judge to sign off on a warrant.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

According to reports, the FBI is spending $36 million to buy nationwide access to a commercial network of automated license plate readers.

The plan, uncovered by independent outlet 404 Media through procurement contracts, reveals the agency is looking to secure a cloud-based software contract that would allow agents to instantly look up vehicle histories.

By typing in a license plate number, agents could pull up precise geolocation information, timestamps, and vehicle descriptions for millions of everyday citizens who have never committed a crime.

The Warrant Loophole

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Under federal law, agencies like the FBI are strictly required to obtain a search warrant to grab your location data from cellphone providers. But the government has found a massive loophole, commercially available data.

Because private companies own and operate huge networks of these license plate cameras on toll roads, parking lots, and police cruisers, the data is up for grabs on the open market.

FBI Director Kash Patel admitted during a recent Senate hearing that the agency actively purchases commercially available information.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Patel defended the practice, claiming it is "consistent with the Constitution" and provides "valuable intelligence" to the bureau.

Civil Right Groups Sound Alarm

Civil rights groups, including the ACLU, warn that this data will give the FBI key information, including exactly where you:

Live and work

Seek medical care or visit a health clinic

Attend religious services or political events

Travel regularly

The FBI's 5 Most Dangerous Hometowns In New York State