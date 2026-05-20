New Yorkers Will Notice Big Money Change In Florida

New Yorkers paying with cash while visiting or snow-birding in Florida will have a different checkout experience.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed a bill allowing businesses to round certain cash purchases to the nearest nickel.

Florida To Round Cash Purchases To Nearest Nickel

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DeSantis says this change is in direct response to the U.S. Mint stopping penny production. Top officials say there's not a penny shortage in America, but many businesses claim that's not the case.

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“Every cent counts for Florida retailers and families, and Gov. Ron DeSantis understands that,” President and CEO of Florida Retail Federation Scott Shalley stated

What Businesses Will Do

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The law is effective immediately and establishes a strict statewide rounding framework:

Round Down : Totals ending in 1 or 2 cents will be rounded down to zero. Totals ending in 6 or 7 cents round down to 5 cents.

: Totals ending in 1 or 2 cents will be rounded down to zero. Totals ending in 6 or 7 cents round down to 5 cents. Round Up : Totals ending in 3 or 4 cents round up to 5 cents. Totals ending in 8 or 9 cents round up to 10 cents.

: Totals ending in 3 or 4 cents round up to 5 cents. Totals ending in 8 or 9 cents round up to 10 cents. No Change: Totals ending with a 0 or 5 will not be changed.

The change applies only to cash, while credit cards and other digital payments will still be charged to the exact penny.

Retailers have the option to apply the nickel-rounding measure or continue giving exact change.

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