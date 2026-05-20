Hudson Valley Man Arrested: Nightmare Crash On New York Highway

State police have finally made an arrest months after a devastating midnight wreck left multiple people with severe injuries.

A Hudson Valley man is accused of driving drunk

Ulster County, New York Man Charged

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The crash happened just after midnight back on Oct. 29, 2025. New York State Police were dispatched to a one-vehicle collision on eastbound Interstate 90 near mile marker 14.5 in the town of Chatham.

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Several people suffered serious injuries, police say.

On Tuesday, New York State Police announced 34-year-old Nicholas R. Mottsey, 34, of Accord, New York, was arrested following a long investigation. A grand jury indicted Mottsey on the following charges:

Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree, a class D felony

Assault in the Second Degree – Recklessly Causing Serious Physical Injury with a Weapon/Instrument, a class D felony

Vehicular Assault in the Second Degree – Operating a Motor Vehicle While

Impaired Causing Injury, a class E felony

Reckless Endangerment in the Second Degree, a class A misdemeanor

Operating a Motor Vehicle with .08 of 1% Alcohol or More in Blood an unclassified misdemeanor

Driving While Ability Impaired by the Combined Influence of Drugs or Alcohol and Drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor

Driving While Intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor

Reckless Driving, an unclassified misdemeanor

What Happened

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Police say that Mottsey was driving a 2004 Toyota with a 33-year-old woman from Kingston in the car. The car then left the road and hit a rock embankment.

Both were rushed to Albany Medical Center with serious injuries. Police didn't go into detail about the injuries or say if either are still impacted by those "serious injuries."

Before getting sent to Albany Medical Center, troopers at the crash scene detected an odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Mottsey.

Police say a blood sample obtained during the investigation later revealed Mottsey’s blood alcohol content was 0.17 percent.

Mottsey was arraigned in Columbia County Court and released on his own recognizance.