Why Malls Across New York Are Making A Massive Comeback

Malls across New York are making a comeback, thanks to a shocking demographic.

Young people are apparently saving malls!

Gen-Z Is Reviving America's Shopping Malls

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Generation Z shoppers are energizing a mall revival. Gen Z includes individuals born between 1997 and 2012. The youngest turns 29 this year, while the youngest turns 14 in 2026.

According to new data from Circana, shoppers aged 18 to 24 made up 64 percent of purchases in physical stores last year.

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Data from NielsenIQ shows Gen Z retail spending is expected to pass 12-trillion dollars globally by 2030, with growth outpacing every other generation.

Why Does Gen Z Like Malls?

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Younger consumers say they are starting to prefer in-person shopping experiences over online carts for many reasons.

Like in my youth, younger shoppers are using malls to hang out and escape their phones.

They say they enjoy the "journey" of shopping, plus the fun things you can do at some malls, like rock climbing, movies, go-karts, mini-golf, and, of course, the food court.

Gen Z also says they enjoy the ability to try on clothes before purchasing. The ability to see, touch, and immediately own products is also a major draw that online shopping cannot fully replace.

What Stores Does Gen Z Like The Most

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Below are specific brands or stores that Gen Z visits the most.

Forever 21

H&M

Zara

Edikted

Princess Polly

Urban Outfitters

PacSun

Target

Five Below

TJ Maxx

Burlington

Ross

Daiso

MUJI

UNIQLO

Sephora

Ulta Beauty

Nike

Jordan Brand

Lululemon

Alo Yoga

Ugg

‘Dying’ Hudson Valley, New York Mall Now ‘Ultimate Destination’

‘Dying’ Hudson Valley, New York Mall Now ‘Ultimate Destination’

Scammers With Violins at Hudson Valley, New York Supermarkets, Malls