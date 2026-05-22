Upstate New York Cave Rescue Mirrors Terrifying 127 Hours Movie

A New York man found himself in a real-life horror script after slipping into an incredibly tight underground crevice.

A scene played out in Upstate New York that reminds some of the film 127 Hours. The movie is based on a true story.

Aron Ralston got trapped alone in an isolated Utah canyon when an 800-pound boulder pinned his arm. Over five grueling days, he rations supplies and reflects on his life before ultimately amputating his own forearm to escape and survive.

Thankfully, there was no need to amputate in this local story.

Cave Rescue: Town of Canaan, Columbia County

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The New York State DEC was asked to help on Sunday around 9:16 p.m., after learning a man was stuck in Merlin's Cave.

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The man from Brooklyn slipped into a tight crevice about 400 feet from the entrance. He wasn't injured but was wedged by the rib cage and pelvis and was quickly becoming hypothermic.

Forest Ranger Lieutenant Gullen and other National Cave Rescue Commission team members arrived on the scene and tried to free the Brooklyn man. But rescuers determined they needed a hammer drill to remove some rock.

Six-Hour Rescue Ends With Man Walking Out On His Own

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It took six hours to free the man. Once free, he exited the cave on his own.

All resources were clear at 2:18 a.m.

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