These Are The Most “Liberal” Hometowns In The Hudson Valley

A new study determined the most "liberal" places to live in the Hudson Valley.

A study of the 50 "most liberal" places to live in all of New York State was dominated by the Hudson Valley.

The 30 Most Liberal Places To Live In The Hudson Valley

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Roadsnacks used 2024 Presidential election data to determine the 50 most liberal places to live in all of New York State. Of the 50 hometowns, 30 are located right here in the Hudson Valley.

"The cities with the highest percentage of voters who voted Democrat were named the most liberal cities in the state," Roadsnacks states.

We looked at the list to determine where the most democratic voters in the Hudson Valley live.

The Most Liberal Places To Live In The Hudson Valley

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The Most Liberal Places In New York State

Below are the 20 most liberal places in New York State in 2026.

The Most Liberal Places To Live In New York State

Most Conservative Places To Live In New York State

On the other end, we've determined the most conservative places to live in New York as well as the Hudson Valley. Those lists are below.

The 20 Most Conservative Places To Live In New York State

The Most Conservative Places To Live In The Hudson Valley

The Most Conservative Places In The Hudson Valley

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