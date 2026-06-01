Police Crackdown In New York Results In Over 11,000 Tickets

State Troopers were out in massive numbers, resulting in a staggering number of tickets, DWIs, and arrests.

New York State Police released the results of their Memorial Day Weekend crackdown on dangerous driving.

Over 11,000 Tickets Issued Statewide

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Drivers moving through New York State over the long holiday weekend faced heavy enforcement, with police revealing eye-opening numbers.

The special enforcement period began on Friday, May 22, 2026, and ran through Monday, May 25, 2026. 11,104 tickets were handed out statewide.

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During the campaign, troopers also arrested 211 people for DWI and investigated 693 crashes, with four fatal crashes reported.

The crackdown is partially funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee. State Police utilized sobriety checkpoints, additional DWI patrols, and ticketed distracted drivers who used handheld electronic devices.

Full Total Of Memorial Day Crackdown

Below is a sampling of the total tickets that were issued.

Speeding: 3,116

Distracted Driving: 338

Seatbelt violations: 1,742

Move Over Law: 249

Hudson Valley Leads State For Tickets

In the Hudson Valley, 2,000 tickets were issued. 59 people were arrested for DWI, while over 600 were ticketed for speeding.

Below is the full total for each region:

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During last year's Memorial Day Weekend campaign, 12,062 total tickets were issued, and arrested 245 people for DWI.

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How Many Points Do You Lose On Your License If Caught Speeding, On Your Phone, More

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