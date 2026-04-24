Party City Making Massive Comeback Across New York State
If you've been missing Party City since it closed up shop last year, good news. The brand is back!
There's a decent chance one just opened near you.
Party City Is Back
Party City filed for bankruptcy in December 2024 and closed all its remaining standalone stores by the end of February 2025.
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Before its collapse, the retailer had around 800 stores across the country and employed roughly 12,000 people.
Now it's found a new way to come back, and it didn't need to rebuild a single standalone location to do it.
Party City Can Be Found Inside Your Local Staples
This week, Staples confirmed a partnership with Party City. The party supply brand has found a new home inside Staples.
More than 700 Staples locations across the country now have Party City mini-shops inside, including locations right here in New York.
Hudson Valley locations include:
Poughkeepsie
Wappinger Falls
Middletown
Kingston
Yonkers
Port Chester
Nanuet
Elmsford
Larchmont
Mount Vernon
Mount Kisco
Timing On Purpose
The timing isn't accidental. The rollout comes as graduation season ramps up, with nearly 4 million high school students expected to graduate this year, and graduation-related spending topped $6.8 billion last year.
Staples and Party City are celebrating the launch with many sales.
Buy 2, get 1 free select foil balloons.
Offer valid 4/19/26–6/13/26
$5 off your party supplies purchase of $25 or more.
Offer valid 4/19/26–5/2/26
Inflated balloon bouquets starting at $19.99.
Offer valid 4/19/26–6/13/26
40% off custom cards, invitations, photo gifts, wrapping paper, posters, banners and yard signs.
Offer valid 4/19/26–6/13/26
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