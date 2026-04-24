Party City Making Massive Comeback Across New York State

If you've been missing Party City since it closed up shop last year, good news. The brand is back!

There's a decent chance one just opened near you.

Party City Is Back

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Party City filed for bankruptcy in December 2024 and closed all its remaining standalone stores by the end of February 2025.

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Before its collapse, the retailer had around 800 stores across the country and employed roughly 12,000 people.

Now it's found a new way to come back, and it didn't need to rebuild a single standalone location to do it.

Party City Can Be Found Inside Your Local Staples

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This week, Staples confirmed a partnership with Party City. The party supply brand has found a new home inside Staples.

More than 700 Staples locations across the country now have Party City mini-shops inside, including locations right here in New York.

Hudson Valley locations include:

Poughkeepsie

Wappinger Falls

Middletown

Kingston

Yonkers

Port Chester

Nanuet

Elmsford

Larchmont

Mount Vernon

Mount Kisco

Timing On Purpose

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The timing isn't accidental. The rollout comes as graduation season ramps up, with nearly 4 million high school students expected to graduate this year, and graduation-related spending topped $6.8 billion last year.

Staples and Party City are celebrating the launch with many sales.

Buy 2, get 1 free select foil balloons.

Offer valid 4/19/26–6/13/26

$5 off your party supplies purchase of $25 or more.

Offer valid 4/19/26–5/2/26

Inflated balloon bouquets starting at $19.99.

Offer valid 4/19/26–6/13/26

40% off custom cards, invitations, photo gifts, wrapping paper, posters, banners and yard signs.

Offer valid 4/19/26–6/13/26

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