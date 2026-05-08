Huge Changes Coming to New York With New Budget

Governor Kathy Hochul and leaders in Albany just finalized the latest New York State budget.

It's packed with massive updates that are going to change the daily lives of families right here in the Hudson Valley.

Hochul: $268 Billion State Budget Agreement

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The budget was due on April 1. When passed, it's the latest budget in Gov. Hochul's tenure.

On Thursday, Hochul said an agreement has been reached on her $268 billion spending plan. That's $8 eight billion more than her original proposal.

“I promised a Budget that works for working people and expands opportunities for all New Yorkers and I was not going to back down from that fight,” Hochul said. “Alongside my partners in the Legislature, today we are delivering on that promise. This Budget includes sweeping changes to lower costs, enhance public safety, protect our communities from federal overreach and invest in the future of New York families.”

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

What the New Budget Means for You

kMickey kMickey loading...

From child care to your car insurance bill, there is a lot to unpack. Here are the big takeaways you need to know about.

Key Points Of The 2027 New York State Budget

Not All Agree

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Gov. Hochul says a deal has been reached on a brand-new state budget, but not everyone agrees.

Some Democrats called her announcement premature and said no agreement has been struck. That's due to several spending and policy issues that need to be worked out.

There's no word when a budget vote could take place.

New Laws In New York State In 2026

New Laws In New York State In 2026

17 New Laws in New York You Should Know

17 New Laws in New York You Should Know The New Year brings with it a host of new laws for Empire State residents. Here are nearly 20 that may impact you in 2022.

The 50 Most Hackable PIN Numbers in New York