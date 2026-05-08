Painful Venomous Ants Continue Spreading Across New York
The sting is described as feeling like a needle or "liquid fire," which can lead to a life-threatening allergic reaction.
Venomous ants from Asia are spreading across New York State. These small but dangerous insects have now been confirmed in 20 states across the nation, including New York.
Recent Surge In Venomous Ants From Asia
The Asian needle ant is an invasive species causing concern as it expands to 20 states.
The ant was actually around in the U.S. since the 1930s, but experts are sounding the alarm because recent surges have brought them into more residential areas across New York and the nation.
They are small, about 1/5th of an inch, shiny, and dark brown or black with lighter orange-brown legs and antenna tips.
Why They Are a Concern
These ants actually sting humans. The sting is described as feeling like a needle or "liquid fire." People say the pain lasts for hours.
Making matters worse, the ant's venom can trigger anaphylaxis, a severe and potentially life-threatening allergic reaction.
If you are stung and experience symptoms like swelling of the tongue, difficulty breathing, or a rapid heart rate, you should seek medical attention right away!
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Experts also say that these ants are very aggressive towards other ants, often displacing native ants that are crucial for forest seed dispersal and soil health.
Because these ants are spreading across New York, it's advised that you wear thick gloves when handling outdoor debris or gardening and avoid walking barefoot in leaf litter.
All States Where Asian Needle Ants Have Been Detected
Florida
Georgia
Alabama
Mississippi
Arkansas
Tennessee
North Carolina
South Caroline
Kentucky
Virginia
Ohio
Pennsylvania
Maryland
Connecticut
Rhode Island
Massachusetts
New York
Wisconsin
Washington
Texas
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LOOK: 20 of the biggest insects in the world
Gallery Credit: Andrea Vale