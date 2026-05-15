Massive Pre-K Change Coming For All New York State Families

New York State is getting closer to offering universal childcare.

This week, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul was joined by elected officials, parents, and more to highlight childcare investments in the 2027 New York State budget.

New York State On Path To Deliver Universal Childcare

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Hochul's office says the investments in the state budget put New York "on path to delivering universal childcare." The spending plan puts New York on a "concrete path" to universal child care.

It all starts with investments that will support affordable child care for up to 100,000 additional children.

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“As New York’s first mom Governor, I’ve consistently delivered one clear message to New Yorkers: your family is my fight,” Hochul said. “Too many families across this state are struggling with the exorbitant cost of childcare. This year, I’m proud that we’re making childcare more affordable and accessible across our state, delivering relief for working parents and making New York the best state in the country to raise healthy kids and families.”

How New York State Plans To Help With Childcare

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The 2027 budget increases childcare funding from $1.7 billion to $4.5 billion. These investments will:

Universal Pre-K and Early Education

The state has committed to making Pre-K truly universal by the start of the 2028-29 school year. This plan ensures that high-quality seats will be available for every four-year-old across New York State. To maintain these standards, the state is increasing grants to existing programs, ensuring that the expansion does not compromise the quality of care.

New York City 3K and the 'First 3' Program

In a strategic partnership with New York City, the launch of the new "2-Care" program aims to finally fulfill the mandate for universal 3K access.

The state is also developing the "First 3" program, collaborating with individual counties to provide high-quality, affordable childcare for children ages 0-3, regardless of a family’s household income.

Financial Relief for Families

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To address the rising costs of childcare, several financial measures are being implemented:

Tax Credit Enhancements: The Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit will be expanded to assist 230,000 New York families, increasing the average benefit by $576.

Capped Childcare Costs: Through historic investments in the Child Care Assistance Program, high-quality care will be extended to tens of thousands of additional young New Yorkers. For most eligible families, these costs will now be capped at $15 per week.

Workforce Development

New York is also prioritizing the childcare workforce. New initiatives will focus on early childhood educator preparation to ensure that the next generation of New Yorkers is supported by a highly trained and stable workforce.

How The 2027 New York State Budget Impacts New Yorkers

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