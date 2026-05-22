Mother’s Day Hiking Nightmare In The Hudson Valley Ends With Rescue

A child had to be saved by Forest Rangers in the Hudson Valley while hiking with a group.

Rescuers ended up having to carry the child off the trailhead.

11-Year-Old Child Rescued By DEC Hiking In Town of Windham, Greene County, New York

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Details about the rescue, which actually happened on Mother's Day were just released by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

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Forest Rangers Commerford and Dawson responded on Sunday, May 10, around 3:51 p.m. to the Escarpment trail in the Town of Windham. The DEC was told that an 11-year-old from Valatie was "acting lethargic" while on the trail with what's only described as a "hiking party."

Upstate New York Child Found Suffering From Dehydration

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It took rescuers over an hour to reach the child. Around 5:15 p.m., Forest Rangers, Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies, and the Windham Fire Department reached the child.

First responders quickly realized the child was "acting lethargic" because of "dehydration."

Rescuers then carried the child half a mile to the trailhead. Windham Ambulance evaluated the child and returned them to their hiking party.

The rescue was just announced in this week's DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review, which highlights recent statewide forest ranger actions.

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