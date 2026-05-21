21 New York School Budgets Fail In Surprising Election Results

New Yorkers returned to the voting booth this week for another important election. This one involved public schools

Voters decided on things like school budgets, proposals, and school board seats.

95 Percent Of School Budgets Pass

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Preliminary results compiled by the New York State School Boards Association and the New York State United Teachers show that 95 percent of school budgets across New York State passed.

"New Yorkers once again showed overwhelming support for their local public schools in Tuesday’s annual school budget and board elections, with preliminary results showing that approximately 95 percent of school budgets passed statewide," the New York State United Teachers told Hudson Valley Post.

New Yorkers Show Their Confidence In Public Schools

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On top of that, 88 percent of NYSUT-endorsed school board candidates won their races, and 64 NYSUT members were elected or re-elected to school boards across New York, officials tell Hudson Valley Post.

“Once again, New Yorkers made their voices heard: public schools matter. Across the state, voters chose to invest in the schools that bring communities together, create opportunities for kids, and help ensure every child has the support they need to succeed," New York State United Teachers President Melinda Person said. "We’re grateful to the New Yorkers who continue to believe in the promise of public education — and in the educators, school staff and families who make that promise real every day.”

Schools That Didn't Pass Their Budget

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Based on preliminary voting results, at least 21 school districts rejected their proposed school budget. Including:

Capital & Hudson Valley Regions

Cambridge (failed 584–554)

Hoosic Valley (proposed an 8.5% tax levy increase requiring a supermajority)

Jefferson Central (failed 143–91)

New Lebanon (failed to reach the 60% supermajority required for its 6% tax levy increase)

Pine Plains (failed to reach the 60% supermajority requirement

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Long Island Region

Bayport-Blue Point

Islip

Locust Valley (failed by 85 votes)

South Country

Three Village

Western & Central New York

Cazenovia

Cortland (proposed a 9.5% tax levy increase)

Cuba-Rushford

Grand Island (the only budget rejection in Erie County)

Jordan-Elbridge

Lindenville

Randolph

West Valley

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