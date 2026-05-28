Where People Are Moving To In New York This Year

A surprising new report reveals the exact communities where New New Yorkers are choosing to build their lives instead of leaving

WorldAtlas reports that many people are moving to the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York. More than anywhere else in the state.

People Are Flocking To the Hudson Valley

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New York is undergoing a population shift that's getting easier to spot.

People are flooding certain cities and towns along the Hudson Valley, Capital Region, and Mohawk corridor. Below are the hometowns where people are moving to in New York the most in 2026 as well key reasons why each place is becoming a destination for movers.

Where People Are Moving To In New York In 2026

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Poughkeepsie, Schenectady, Malta, Amsterdam, Oswego, Colonie, and Victor Are Gaining Residents

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Places with strong job markets, easy transportation access, and lower housing costs are separating themselves from the pack. Poughkeepsie continues pulling people who want Metro-North access without paying downstate prices. Malta keeps growing thanks to GlobalFoundries and the booming semiconductor industry.

Places tied to major highways, colleges, manufacturing, and waterfront redevelopment are starting to benefit from migration gains. IRS and Census data show counties in these regions adding residents while many other parts of New York remain flat or continue losing population.

Poughkeepsie, Schenectady, Malta, Amsterdam, Oswego, Colonie, and Victor may all look completely different from each other, but together they tell the same story. These are the places where New Yorkers are increasingly deciding to stay, relocate, and build a life instead of leaving the state altogether.

Top 5 States New York State Residents Are Moving To

Top 5 States New York State Residents Are Moving To According to the U.S. Census Bureau, thousands of New York residents are packing up and leaving to reside in these 5 states. Gallery Credit: Canva

Top Reasons Why Many Are Leaving New York State