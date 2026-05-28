New York Has Entered The 100 Deadliest Days Of The Year

Law enforcement officials are sounding the alarm about the 100 Deadliest Days" of the year. Teens are most at risk.

Memorial Day Weekend marked the unofficial start of summer and the official start of the "100 Deadliest Days."

What Are The 100 Deadliest Days

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Memorial Day Weekend is the start of summer travel and a dangerous spike in road fatalities.

The 100 days between Memorial Day and Labor Day are called the "100 deadliest days" because fatal car crashes spike dramatically across the United States.

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Police say speeding, drunk driving, and distractions drive up fatal crashes in late May, June, July, and August.

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There are also more people on the roads, leading to more crashes. Experts say that warmer weather can give drivers a false sense of security, leading to unnecessary risks, such as tailgating or excessive speeding.

Teen Deaths Jump Drastically During The 100 Deadliest Days

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Teen drivers are especially at risk. The CDC says teens are three times more likely to be involved in a fatal crash during this time.

Fatal crashes involving teens jump about 30 percent between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

According to the National Road Safety Foundation, distracted driving accounts for 60 percent of teen crashes, while drunk driving (despite being underage) accounts for a 30 percent increase in fatal crashes.

Speeding is also another factor. Because of school breaks, many teens have more free time, which means they are spending more time behind the wheel.

Officials urge everyone to buckle up, obey speed limits, and never drive impaired.

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