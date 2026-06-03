Chocolate Sold In New York Recalled For Shocking Ingredient

We've got some good news and bad news for chocolate lovers.

The bad news, the FDA just recalled chocolate because it contains Viagra.

FDA Recalls Chocolate Sold In New York State

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The FDA announced that JXK Enterprises, Inc has voluntarily recalled some chocolate after the FDA confirmed the company that an FDA test confirmed the presence of sildenafil, an active ingredient in the FDA-approved prescription drug Viagra, which is not declared on the product label.

The good news, the product is called Boner Bears Sex Chocolate, so hopefully Hudson Valley residents were smart enough to realize this wasn't your average chocolate bar.

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Lab tests confirmed the chocolate bars contain the active ingredient in Viagra, which was not listed on the label, the FDA reports.

The FDA's concern is that undisclosed Viagra can dangerously interact with heart medications and drop blood pressure to unsafe levels.

"Products containing undeclared sildenafil may pose serious health risks. Sildenafil can interact with nitrates found in certain prescription drugs, such as nitroglycerin, and may lower blood pressure to dangerous levels," the FDA states. "Individuals with diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or heart disease are at increased risk due to potential interactions."

Boner Bears Chocolate Recalled

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Boner Bears Chocolate is sold online and shipped nationwide. It's marketed as a sexual enhancement product.

The sexual chocolate is packaged in a black wrapper. The label includes with words “Boner Bears Sex Chocolate,” “Fast Acting Max Strength,” and “3 Doses Per Bar.”

As of this writing, no adverse events related to the recall have been released.

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