Bills Just Increased For Over 40% Of Upstate New York

A utility price adjustment took effect this week for a large number of Upstate New York residents.

Many New Yorkers will see a larger bill in the mail this month. NYSEG just raised prices for its electric and gas customers, as of June 1.

Over 40 Percent Of Upstate New York Has NYSEG

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According to the company, its territory spans over 40 percent of Upstate New York.

"We're proud to deliver safe and reliable service to our customers' homes and businesses in the communities we serve. NYSEG, a subsidiary of AVANGRID, serves 924,544 electricity customers and 272,243 natural gas customers across more than 40% of upstate New York," NYSEG states on its website.

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Its coverage area includes the Hudson Valley and Catskills. It's territory includes places in Putnam, Westchester, Sullivan, Saratoga, Rensselaer counties as well as the Catskills region and Capital Region

The coverage area includes Brewster, Liberty, Binghamton, Ithaca, Plattsburgh, Lockport, Lancaster, Elmira, Geneva, Hornell, Mechanicville, Clifton Park, Oneonta and Auburn.

New York State Public Service Commission Approves Rate Hike

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The New York State Public Service Commission just approved a temporary rate hike that took effect on Monday, June 1. Gas customers will see an increase of 1.7 percent, while electric customers will pay 0.2 percent more.

NYSEG originally requested double-digit hikes back in an attempt to earn more money for its Powering New York Plan" to overhaul the aging grid. Reports say that if the state approved its original request, the bill would have increased by an average of $67 per month for the next five years.

This small increase is expected to help the company fund critical safety and infrastructure maintenance

This temporary rate hike is in place while regulators continue to debate a much larger, multi-year rate proposal filed by NYSEG.

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