New Yorker Reveals Secret Health Battle In Hantavirus Quarantine

A Hudson Valley resident in quarantine due to the hantavirus outbreak continues to share updates.

Wednesday was Jake Rosmarin's third day at the National Quarantine Unit in Nebraska.

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Jake Rosmarin/FB Jake Rosmarin/FB loading...

Rosmarin is from Monroe, New York. The 29-year-old travel blogger and photographer has been sharing updates of his time in Omaha, Nebraska, after getting off the cruise ship infected with hantavirus.

Rosmarin is not the American who tested positive for the virus that killed three cruisers. It's expected that Rosmarin will have to spend up to 42 days in quarantine.

Third day at the National Quarantine Unit

Rosmarin just highlighted his third day at the National Quarantine Unit, covering his medical routine, dietary needs, and daily interactions. He also highlighted how his chronic health needs are being managed while in isolation.

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He revealed that he suffers from ulcerative colitis and was running low on essential medication. Thankfully, the facility was able to successfully coordinate a refill for him

He also showcased his daily protocol, where a nurse knocks on the door to check on his health. He must wear a mask and display his thermometer reading, which was 98.6, to the staff through the door's window.

Jake Rosmarin/FB Jake Rosmarin/FB loading...

During the check, he confirms to the medical team that he is experiencing no symptoms.

His quarantine room does have a window, but he notes he keeps the blinds closed because media crews are stationed outside the facility.

Suprise Starbucks

For the second day in a row, the staff surprised him with his favorite drink from Starbucks, an iced horchata shaken espresso with oat milk and vanilla cold foam.

"One thing I really want to emphasize is how kind everyone here has been. The staff truly want to make sure we are as comfortable and cared for as possible during all of this," he wrote while sharing the video.

He also showed off the breakfast he received, a meal of scrambled eggs, bacon, and an English muffin.

Jake Rosmarin/FB Jake Rosmarin/FB loading...

He was also given hot coffee and vanilla almond milk

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