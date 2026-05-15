Viral Video Shows ICE Injure Wrong Teen In New York

ICE agents badly injured a New York teen. Turns out the teen wasn't the person ICE agents were actually looking for.

The shocking video of the take-down has gone viral.

ICE Agents Tackle 19-Year-Old Teen In The Bronx

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Cellphone video shows ICE agents tackling 19-year-old Jeury Concepcion in the Bronx earlier this month. He was seen by witnesses bleeding from his head after the tackle.

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The video shows agents with guns drawn tackling Concepcion near Gun Hill Road. Concepcion was left with a head wound that required stitches, reports say.

The teen later told NBC was also suffering from a concussion as a result of the tackle.

Mistaken Identity

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With blood dripping from his head, ICE agents placed Concepcion into a car and drove away.

During the drive, agents asked him for his ID and cellphone. At that moment, ICE realized they had grabbed the wrong person, according to the teen.

“He told me he’s sorry, that he [was] confusing me with somebody else and that it would never happen again, and that he don’t want me to think they did it,” Concepcion told NBC. “And I told him I’m going to report them.”

He was then dropped off near a park. But the teen said he was "unfamiliar" with the area. He was eventually found by his mom, who took him to the hospital for treatment.

The Department of Homeland Security has yet to comment on the situation.

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