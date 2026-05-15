New York DEC Issues 30 Tickets In Hudson River Fishing Crackdown

New York DEC officers issued about 30 tickets during a recent Hudson River enforcement detail.

New York State Environmental Conservation Officers have been busy along the Hudson River in recent weeks.

DEC Officers Issue 30 Tickets Along Hudson River During Striped Bass Enforcement Detail

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The DEC recently conducted a two-day enforcement detail focused on striped bass fishing across a 35-mile stretch of the Hudson River's west bank between the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge and Piermont Pier in Orange and Rockland Counties. Over the course of the detail, officers interacted with 98 anglers and issued approximately 30 tickets.

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Violations included fishing without a valid marine registry or freshwater fishing license, failure to use inline circle hooks as required when targeting striped bass, and possession of undersized fish. Six striped bass were confiscated from anglers.

New York's slot limit for striped bass in the Hudson River north of the George Washington Bridge requires fish to measure between 23 and 28 inches to keep.

Unlawful Camping

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Beyond the fishing violations, officers also found five separate groups of anglers who had set unlawful campfires during New York's annual burn ban, which runs from March 16th through May 14th.

The fires were either set without authorization or left uncontained, officials say.

Enforcement on Bikes: Sullivan/Westchester

Separately, ECOs Franz and Schuck have been conducting patrols in Westchester and Sullivan Counties on newly issued electric bikes, which the officers say allow them to better access difficult terrain and observe more than they can from a patrol vehicle.

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During recent patrols along the Hudson River, they issued tickets for oversized and undersized striped bass, improper hook use, and license violations.

One bike patrol in the Town of Mount Pleasant led to pesticide enforcement against two landscaping companies, one for operating an unregistered pesticide business and another for failing to have required pesticide decals on a transport vehicle.

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