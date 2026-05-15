Missing Child Alert Uncovers Serious Charges In Orange County, NY

A Cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led to the shocking arrest of an Orange County man.

New York State Police announced the arrest of an Orange County man related to child sexual exploitation.

State Police Arrest Middletown Man on Child Sexual Exploitation Charges

Alexis J. Rios Mendez, 20, of Middletown, New York, was charged with the following:

Possessing an Obscene Sexual Performance by a Child Less Than 16 Years of Age, Possess or Access, a class E felony (three counts)

Promote an Obscene Sexual Performance by a Child Less Than 17 Years of Age, a class D felony (three counts)

Missing Child Cybertip Leads To Arrest

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Police say the investigation began last month due to a Cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

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After the tip, police executed a search warrant at his home in Middletown earlier this month. New York State Police didn't release more information about the investigation.

The investigation was conducted by the New York State Police Troop F Computer Crimes Unit, in coordination with the Troop F Child Abuse Unit, State Police Middletown Barracks, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Rios Mendez was arraigned at the Middletown City Court Central Arraignment Part and remanded to Orange County Jail pending a future court date.

More Victims Possible

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New York State Police shared Rios Mendez's mugshot. Something they rarely do. Police add that anyone with more information on the 20-year-old from Middletown is asked to contact State Police Middletown at (845)344-5300 and reference case number NY2600504975.

Earlier this week, Hudson Valley Post reported another CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led to the arrest of a Lower Hudson Valley man on similar charges.

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